“What should I write about?” It’s a question that occurs to me at deadline time more often than I would like to admit. Sometimes my potential choices are too mundane or boring. I owe it to the reader to do better than that. Sometimes I really want to write about something that is near and dear to my heart, but then I realize that I’m one of the few that care about some subjects, that most of my readers will not tolerate one more mention of beard grooming techniques or of searching for the wild asparagus!
Sometimes I am so inspired or touched by something or someone that I want to share it with the world, but it’s already been done far better than I could do it. For instance, this week I was terribly saddened by the news of the death of John Prine. I wanted to write about this amazing man who could take the most ordinary aspects of life and write the most extraordinary songs. His words qualified as poetry of the highest degree, and his music was perhaps the best example of simple perfection that I have ever heard. Basically, he used just three chords to craft the music that delivered his messages about life that he sang to millions of us for more than 50 years, and we never tired of it, always wanted more! He took our feelings, put them in just the right words and context, and sang them back to us, perfectly, and we laughed and we cried, and we loved John Prine. We still do. We always will. But I can’t give him the grand written farewell masterpiece that he deserves. Others have already done that and will continue to do that far better than I ever could. I can only offer a simple version of the story. John Prine, he was fine, millions of people stood in line. He’d let them get inside his mind, cause he was one of a kind. He belonged to everybody, but in everybody’s mind, the thought resides forever, “John Prine is mine, all mine!”
So, what to write about? To try to help you deal with some of your worries or fears during these troubled times, should I write about courage or hope? I don’t think so, because examples of courage and hope are literally everywhere. The front line workers and warriors, the cops and fire/rescue men and women, the doctors and nurses and healthcare professionals, the grocery clerks, the hard workers and unsung heroes, they are all around us every day, living examples of courage and hope. I know this is hard, but just look around you.
Should I write about the stubborn sense of denial that some people are waving around like a black flag in the face of common sense, facts, math and science? No, that would be wasted ink and time. They’ll just have to figure it out on their own, and I hope they do. Soon!
So the question remains, “What should I write about?” Well it can’t be about seclusion or social distancing, or the corona virus, or toilet paper! I mean, if you’re secluded, do you want to read about seclusion? No! People in jail want to read about freedom! If your social life has gone down the tubes because you have realized it’s not really worth risking your real life for your social life, do you really want me to remind you that we just want you to stay at home!?? And I’m not going to write about the millions of corona virus’s that may be on the next door knob I grab. That’s depressing! And I’m damn sure not going to write about where to find toilet paper. If I know, I’m not telling! I’m a good neighbor but you’re on your own when it comes to TP!
So, since there is nothing much to write about, this will be a short column and I will say …Once again, I’ve said enough. But you haven’t! Let me hear from you. Tell me how you’re coping with all this. I am thankful that we can depend on each other, and I hope that we can continue to feel proud of who we are and where we’re headed, and that we all appreciate how White Springs and its surrounding region is a very special place, to be honored and protected. Be safe in your socially isolated life in White Springs!
Walter McKenzie
