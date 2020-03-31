For social distancing I am exploring new bike trails suitable for recreational bike riders. One of my earliest explorations led me to one of the ponds on the Water Management District’s Gar Pond tract. This area has recently been logged, not clear-cut but selectively thinned as part of “good management practices.” Good in the long term, but disturbing to witness in the present. I rode through this disrupted and disturbed forest until I came upon the peaceful pond.
I parked my bike and stepped out onto one of the fishing/viewing platforms to have some peace and quiet. It was toward the end of the day, that magical time when ponds seem to come alive with activity. Minnows and fish and bugs and birds all ruffled the surface of the pond. Ever expanding concentric circles marked their evening preparations. It was peaceful for a moment, just what I was looking for, and then it happened.
“What are you doing here?” said a voice. It was a soft, quiet, peaceful voice but still, it really startled me! Yes, I was startled, but strangely enough, not afraid. I looked all around me to see who it was. There was nobody there. Again the voice came, from nowhere, from everywhere. “What are you doing here?”
“I came here in search of some peace. Who are you? Where are you?” I insisted.
“I am creation, what you might call Mother Nature, and I am here and there and everywhere, but it is becoming increasingly difficult. Seeking peace, you said? Peace from what?”
“Chaos,” I said. “Mankind is threatened by so many things and now, an unexpected assault by a virus. It’s frightening, and I had to get away for a while. You probably wouldn’t understand.
“Oh, I think I do understand, and I wish that I could get away for a while, but I cannot. I understand that one minute everything is fine with your life and then the next thing you know, Acid Rain! Toxic Algae! Dying reefs! Massive oil spills! Fish kills! Over pumped aquifers. Fertilizer runoffs. Rain Forest destruction. Mass Extinctions! Yes, I know what it’s like to be threatened by a virus. And I know what it’s like to have the threat ignored. Some would say that you have become a virus! Perhaps, like you observed in the forest when you rode in, some drastic thinning is in order.
I responded with a long, tearful, stunned silence. Then, angry, I said “I am not a virus, I am part of creation too.”
Mother said “Yes you are, you are even supposed to be a good steward of creation, of nature, of the natural balance of things. You know, I am yours, you are mine. I hope you come out of this with the realization of one universal truth. We are all in this together. You know, I listen to your music. Sometimes I think it’s your only hope! Right now I feel frustrated, like the lyrics when Crosby Stills and Nash sang this verse of “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.”
‘It's getting to the point where I'm no fun anymore, I am sorry.
Sometimes it hurts so badly, I must cry out loud, I am lonely.
I am yours, you are mine, you are what you are. You make it hard.’
“So, listen to your mother! Don’t make it so hard! Know the virus, fight the virus and, please, don’t spread the virus! And, most importantly, don’t be a destructive virus! Be a good neighbor. Be a good steward. We are all in this together!” … We really should listen to our Mother.
For those of you who are not cooking all of your own meals, we do have some options for dining and take out here in White Springs. Whistlin’ Dixie Sweet Retreat is a new restaurant, a veteran-owned Ice cream shop offering 16 flavorful varieties of hand-dipped ice cream. Shakes, coke & root beer floats, Coffee, breakfast and lunch sandwiches and soup. Take Out or call in for curb side delivery at 16537 Spring St., White Springs, call 386-288-4811.
A longtime favorite of a lot of White Springs folks, Fat Belly’s Barbeque in White Springs wants you to know “Amidst all of the Corona Concerns, here at Fat Belly’s we are here to help with your meal time decisions! Come on in! We’re here to help! Call 386-397-2040.”
As I said before, all of you are probably spending more time at home, and more time in touch with far flung friends and family, just checking in. Not a bad thing, not a sad thing, but an opportunity to show we care. Perhaps, when this is all over, before we go back to being “normal,” we will pause for a moment and remember the positive lessons of this difficult time when we realized for one brief moment, more than ever, that we really are all in this together. This realization could cause us to come out of this experience more whole and more fully healed than we have been in a long time. One can only hope. Stay safe and look for an opportunity to cope and help. It’s out there.
These are trying and difficult times. Stay safe and let me hear from you. I am thankful that we can depend on each other, and I hope that we can continue to feel proud of who we are and where we’re headed, and that we all appreciate how White Springs and its surrounding region is a very special place, to be honored and protected. As always, I look forward to seeing you out and about, enjoying your community and your life in White Springs.
Walter McKenzie
386-303-1394
