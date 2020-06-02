Ebenezer AME Church, in the tradition of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, which was born out of racism and social protest more than 200 years ago, stands with the millions of Americans across the nation who have been peacefully protesting the brutal killing of George Floyd by four Minneapolis police officers.
We, too, believe all four officers involved in Mr. Floyd's videotaped public killing, should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The Rev. Martin Luther King said it best in his now famous Letter from the Birmingham jail:
"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly."
Sadly, King's quote has been pulled off bookshelves and from google searches too often after too frequent killings of African Americans in the streets and even in our churches.
Nearly five years ago this month, nine members of Emmanuel AME Church, one of our sister churches in Charleston, S.C.; were killed in an act of vicious racism by a young white nationalist following a Bible Study class. It's hard as African Americans to not reflect on the way Dylan Roof was treated by arresting officers compared to the inhumane treatment given Mr. Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. Enroute to the Charleston jail, arresting officers drove Roof to a Burger King for food after he was taken into custody.
It's those kind of dramatic and distinct differences in treatment by police that clearly show the kind of injustices King wrote about and protested in the early 1960s still exist in 2020.
We urge all members of the Live Oak community to join us in speaking out against racial injustice.
Again, as King pointed out, "Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly."
Rev. Charles E. Graham
Pastor, Ebenezer AME Church
James F. Lawrence
President, Ebenezer Lay Organization
