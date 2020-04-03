These are challenging times for our community, our state, the country and the world.
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted all of us and presented challenges we never seriously considered.
It is a challenging time for your community newspaper as well.
We could use your help as we try to provide the most complete and timely information possible.
The newspaper is working hard to keep you informed with the latest updates day after day.
The coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is free of charge to all readers who visit suwanneedemocrat.com. Of course, this comes at a cost to us.
We most especially want to provide access now for people who might not be able to afford the information otherwise.
But if you are able, and if you believe in the value and importance of local journalism, please consider supporting the work we do by purchasing a monthly subscription.
It has never been more important to support the local journalists who keep you informed night and day of the changing events in our country and our community. We are proud to serve you and are thankful for your
support every day.
Our reporters — working remotely whenever possible — are checking with state and local government and health officials throughout the day for information on how the outbreak affects you and everyday life.
They are covering the impact on schools, businesses, restaurants, public events, health-care facilities and just about anything else that you can think of right now.
We take this seriously and believe the public service we perform is vital to our community and something we feel called to do.
As we have already said, as a public service, the coverage of the coronavirus pandemic is free on our website.
Doing that, along with the loss of retail advertising because many businesses are shuttered during this time, is impacting our business.
So, we kindly ask that you consider supporting local journalism by subscribing.
If you are already a paying subscriber, we thank you for your business.
You can subscribe by emailing Access.SuwanneeDemocratfw@gaflnews.com.
Please stay safe and healthy during these trying times.
