During this Covid-19 crisis our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones as we pray for the speedy recovery of those who are infected. And many thanks to the brave health care workers and first responders who are on the front lines. Also, let’s not forget about the clerks, truck drivers and others who keep our stores well stocked and our food supply chain strong.
During these weeks of shut down our citizens have been respectful and have followed CDC guidelines and the Governor’s executive orders. Our neighbors have been helpful and there have been many acts of kindness shown by individuals, non-profits and other organizations. Our local Health Department and EOC have provided us with up-to-date information which has been very helpful. Testing has increased and information is available through the local health department concerning location and times.
Recently a health official told me, “things are heading in the right direction.” Though the battle is not over and we should continue to take precautions, there are signs of hope.
Businesses Re-opening
It is heartening to see local businesses re-open. It is a good sign as small businesses are the backbone of our economy. Let’s patronize our community businesses while continuing to practice social distancing.
Other good news
FDOT has finally finished resurfacing U.S. 90 through Live Oak. The city has also resurfaced several roads including: portions of Pine, Scriven, Suwannee, Wood and White Avenues and a portion of Union Street and Scott Street as well as intersection resurfacing at Railroad and Ada and at Lee and Main Street.
City audit
The annual audit has been completed and the city received a high rating. Also, the trend analysis for reserves is in the positive column.
Memorial Day
The Memorial Day service will be held on May 25 at 11 a.m. in the Live Oak cemetery where the Soldier’s Silhouette will be dedicated in the Veteran’s section.
Census 2020
Don’t forget to submit your census survey if you have not already, if you have, please remind others to do so. It is vitally important to Suwannee County as federal funding and representation depends upon it. Remember, the Census is safe, easy and important.
Finally, we have endured a lot over the past months, but we’re beginning to see rays of hope. Let us remain diligent and steadfast with hearts of gratitude.
Mayor Frank Davis
City of Live Oak
