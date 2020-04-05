The Bible says, “Blessed are the undefiled in the way, who walk in the law of the Lord” (Psalms 119:1).
Justification is the blessed standing of the Christian (Psalms 32:1-2; Romans 4:7-8). “Justification is the act of God in which the sinner, hitherto condemned on account of his sin, upon condition of faith in Christ, is forgiven and received into the divine favor.” Justification is something that takes place once for all. It can never be repeated. It brings one into a new relationship with God that is never reversible. The Christian is in Christ and in God the Father and the Holy Spirit is in them (1 Thessalonians 1:1; 2 Thessalonians 1:1; 2 Corinthians 1:22; Ephesians 1:13, 4:30). Un-condemned is the blessed standing the Christian has before God (Romans 8:1).
Undefiled is a blessed state of the Christian. The undefiled state is conditional and is enjoyed on the condition that the Christian, in the way of life, chooses to walk in obedience to the Word of God.
Unlike the Christians standing which can never change, the state of the Christian can change. All changes in the Christian life come as a consequence of their choices. Choosing to live by God’s Word results in a life of holiness because it sets them apart from those things that defile. The Christian can choose to disobey God’s Word as well and be in a state of sin and worldliness (James 4:1-4). But the Christian cannot remain in this state. They will return to a state of holiness through God’s chastening, or will be taken home to Heaven early (Hebrews 12:5-9).
The state of the churches addressed by Christ in Revelation 2 and 3, whose standing was in Christ, was the direct result of the choices that members of those churches made.
In order to enter and live daily in the blessed state we must choose as the Psalmist did, “I have chosen the way of truth: thy judgments have I laid before me” (Psalms 119:30).
James H. Cagle lives in Ray City, Ga., and is a former Hamilton County resident.
