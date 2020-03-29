The Bible says, “Keep me as the apple of the eye, . . .” (Psalms 17:8).
Here the Psalmist David is asking God to keep him in the same manner that the apple of the eye is kept.
The word “keep” means “to guard; to watch and observe; take great care of.”
The “apple of the eye” (Deuteronomy 32:10; Proverbs 7:2; Lamentations 2:18: Zechariah 2:8) is the eyeball itself, “because it was anciently suppose to be a round solid ball like an apple.” The “apple of the eye” is synonymous with preciousness.
In requesting God to keep him as the eye is kept tells us David knew something about how the eye was kept and protected and preserved. He knew if he was kept by God in the same way that the eye was kept that he would be safe and secure.
Though David could not give any technical or scientific explanation as to the protection of the eye, he knew that our Creator had designed ways and means to protect this most vital sensory organ.
One thing we notice in its protection is that it is placed in the “orbit” of the skull, under the cleft of the forehead, and behind the bridge of the nose. In this way it’s protected by the bony walls of the skull.
There are eyebrows on the arch of the forehead that keep things from falling into the eye and can serve to shield the eyes from the sun.
There are eyelids that close over the eye when there is the slightest hint of danger to the eyeball. The eyelids blink to protect the eyeball, but also blink to wipe the eyeball clean and keep it moist. This moisture comes from tear glands through tear ducts in the outer part of the upper eyelid and the inner corner of each eyelid. The eyelid is also used to regulate the amount of light that enters the eye. We squint with our eyelids to block out bright lights.
There are eyelashes on the eyelids. These act as a protective screen to keep tiny foreign particles out of the eye.
And then there is the hand, that we lift up to protect the eye from danger.
If God kept and protected David in a way that the eye is kept and protected, then he could rest assured that he was safe from any harm and danger.
Not only David, but all God’s children are kept by Him, as the “apple of the eye.”
And, as the eye with its sight is considered precious and protected so that we might see the way to go, so also should the Word of God be considered precious, and should be kept, that we might see with the inner eye the way to God (Proverbs 7:2).
James H. Cagle lives in Ray City, Ga., and is a former Hamilton County resident.
