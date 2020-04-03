“The sun will come out
Tomorrow
Bet your bottom dollar
That tomorrow
There'll be sun!
“Just thinking about
Tomorrow
Clears away the cobwebs,
And the sorrow
'Til there's none!
“When I'm stuck in a day
That's gray,
And lonely,
I just stick out my chin
And Grin,
And Say,
Oh
“The sun will come out
Tomorrow
So ya gotta hang on
'Til tomorrow
Come what may
“Tomorrow! Tomorrow!
I love ya
Tomorrow!
“You're always a day away.”
— Words and music by Martin Charnin
As I walked on a path through my family farm down to the Suwannee River this past weekend, I thought, but I wasn’t chewing gum, can’t do two things at once, I thought about things that bring joy. During a time such as the one we are in, sometimes it’s more challenging to think about joyous, happy events. It seems as event after event, so much a part of my repository of happy memories was canceled due to our present challenges that these memories came in succession, “more and more.”
I thought of Easter Sunrise Services at Stephen Foster, an event that has gone on now for over a half century. Various memories of that event came to mind, each one made me smile. I saw faces, and even breathed in and smelled the fragrance of the Easter lilies wafting during the service. I thought of my niece, but she was about 6 years of age, basket in hand, hunting Easter eggs. I thought of my mother who truly takes great joy in preparing a holiday meal for her family, and one fit for king too. In the South, many times, love is expressed through food, and we know good food in this area.
I thought of Good Friday services at White Springs United Methodist Church, the cross draped in black, and the wonderful “Service of the Shadows” done by our pastor Brian Leonardson. I thought of Cathy Jo Foster of Sunsations in Jasper, and the beautiful Easter arrangement and cross she arranges for our events each Easter. I thought of friends singing on the stages at the Florida Folk Festival, and reflected on the necessary but disappointing news of its cancellation this year.
I thought of hundreds of children with whom I worked at schools in the tri-county area. These memories are “brought home” by social media to me at a more ready rate now. I saw the beautiful birthday party one had given her young child. Sadly, I read of the demise of two of my former students, and joyfully, I read of the wedding of one of my former students, a wedding that was to be a large event, but love found a way for it to take place with just the immediate family and the pastor.
There is no doubt that when we think of 2020, we shall remember it for many years to come, when the daily routines of life was interrupted or, in some cases, “ground to a halt.”
I consider myself a challenged, but “sometimes” decent wordsmith, and one good friend related to me about my writing, “sometimes you hit it and sometimes you miss,” and that is the truth. I may miss it this week, and I can’t explain how anyone else feels, I don’t know. I can express to you how I feel and that’s not really the purpose of this column, but here goes.
This is the most beautiful time of year when all nature seems to shout “Alleluia!” and our Creator displays with fanfare the most vibrant colors and the most wonderful fragrances. At a time when the world “comes alive,” it is encased, to me, with grey tulle. Now for those who don’t know what tulle is, it’s that sheer, see through material, bridal veils are often made from. You can see through it, and light can permeate it, but you can’t see clearly. Widow’s veils are made of it. To me, that’s what even in which we find ourselves is like, birds sing, flowers bloom, the world is alive, and, yet, that dark grey tulle is encasing it all, and the tulle has a name, COVID-19. On each face I have encountered, I can see the same individuals, but I see that tulle. That’s just me.
Now, that being said, there’s a good thing about how I view what’s happening, and let’s go back to the tulle, and how it is made. We may not be able to clearly see “all we desire” through the tulle, but the light can shine through it.
The light is shining through this present situation in each message of hope, in each friendly phone call, and in each thoughtful act, and there are many, being done by individuals across our nation. I am thankful for each one. For each friend who has shared some of their humor, strength and hope, thank you. We need that sense of humor now, maybe more than we’ve ever needed it before.
Our world will be very different when this event comes to a close. I will never take for granted, again, the joy of attending church, joining a group of friends or the events I mentioned earlier in this article.
I am not depressed nor downcast, because I know that the grey tulle that, to me, seems to be wrapped around the world at present will one day be lifted as a bride’s veil is lifted before she faces her beloved at the altar. And when it is, we shall see the world afresh and some of us will remember with a smile, when social writers of old for local newspapers almost always described brides in social columns ad “radiant” and “beautiful,” and so is our world. BUT, until this grey tulle veil is lifted, we must keep on keeping on, and encouraging each other every time we can. Thank you to the staff at the Suwannee Democrat for publishing the newspaper. It brings a smile to me each week, as I know it does for many of our readers. Let’s work today and each day to keep HOPE alive and know that the sun will come out tomorrow, it’s only a day away. God bless you and thank you.
From the Eight Mile Still on the Woodpecker Route north of White Springs, wishing you a day filled with joy, peace, and, above all, lots of love and laughter.
