I remember a song sung by Anne Murray and it might have been some time in the 80s, maybe earlier, but it was entitled “A little good news.” Part of the lyrics:
"There's a local paper tied up in a rubber band.
One more sad story’s one more than I can stand,
Just once how I'd like to see the headline say,
Not much to print today,
Can't find nothing bad to say.
Because nobody robbed a liquor store
In the lower part of town,
Nobody OD'ed, nobody burned a single building down,
Nobody fired a shot in anger,
Nobody had to die in vain,
We sure could use a little good news today."
There’s always good news if we take the time to open our eyes and our hearts to it. I am not going to try and thank everyone in our community who has gone “above and beyond” the call of duty during this time of a national health emergency.
There are those who live in constant fear, and there are those who think the rules apply to everyone but them. Despite the fact that there are those who are, unfortunately, unfortunate there are many who are “beyond wonderful,” and, mainly, I want to thank those who encourage others and in so doing, encourage themselves.
Over the past week, I reached out to several old friends in various parts of the nation. Hearing their voices and how their families were getting along brought joy and encouraged me.
I would propose that anyone consider “reaching out” to an old friend, an elderly person who is a “shut in” and inquiring if there is anything you can do to help.
I appreciate Ida Daniels, the Coordinator for School Food Service, and all the School Food Service staff in the Hamilton County School System for preparing and serving meals to our school children at various sites around the county, and I appreciate our transportation department and their work in transporting many of these meals.
I read an article in “Garden and Gun” Magazine this past weekend about the “Forgotten South,” those places where poverty is very high and job opportunities and socio-economics are very low. As beautiful as our area is and I don’t feel we are “forgotten” at all, but we do have many needs, childhood hunger and poverty being two of the problems, and at the most basic level, which is to offer someone a meal, area school systems have been doing that during this time of health emergency and kudos to them. I have noted that many churches and school systems have done the same in other counties in our area. Kudos to you. You may not think this is true, but you are a beacon of hope for many. Keep shining!!
There is so much good going on across our nation, and we can expend all our energy complaining and seeing the glass as half-empty or, we can concentrate on the positives around us and see it as half-full, and while we are asking God, please help me, please help so and so, spend some time in that prayer thanking Him for what He’s done and what He is doing for you. If we count your blessings rather than our crosses, I believe we’ll find the blessings are way ahead in number.
When I developed a good case of cabin fever this past weekend after reading everything I could get my hands on and after watching as much television as I cared to watch, I cranked up my car and began driving, and I drove for an hour and didn’t drive that far, just around the area and enjoyed the hundreds of shades of green, the beauty of what was outside my car window. God provided that blessing of Creation, and I know folks who read this column think “Oh, there he goes again writing about the beauty of the area.” But, to me, it is beautiful, and I receive so many blessings just being able to see it and enjoy its beauty.
I noticed in my small hometown of White Springs, Florida, friends and family playing cards on screened porches or on tables set up under shade trees... I saw families grilling out. I saw several children and adults walking and riding bicycles. I thought about the days of my childhood B.C. and B.C.P. that’s “Before Computers” and “Before Cell Phones.” Those were the days when adults in the family rocking on the front porch and visiting would say “Go outside, grown people are talking. We’ll call you when it’s time for you to come inside.” What did we do? We played “Hide and Go Seek,” we played “Freeze tag,” we jumped rope, we played hop scotch, and we played “Red Rover.” We “made up games,” we played dodgeball. We went to the home of an African American lady in our community and bought “freezy cups” and sat on the sidewalk or under a shade tree and ate them. We were not glued to a TV nor to cell phone. I lived in anticipation for the Bookmobile to come. I checked out books and read voraciously. Emergencies and crisis situations bring out the “best” and “worst” in individuals, and I have encountered so much of the “best.”
If each of us will follow the basic tenets that old school teachers like me repeated to students time after time, “Listen and follow instructions” and remember to, and I had this in big letters on a banner across my classroom “RESPECT WINS RESPECT.”
I have to say that I laughed this past week when Merri McKenzie stated: her flower beds were now “weed free” and another friend stated: “I have not cooked a cake from scratch since Christmas, and in the past two days, I’ve made two.”
I can relate to you, I have played more cards over the past week than I have in a long time, and I have thoroughly enjoyed it. I have lost 775 pennies, and won back about 230.
This is a frightening situation and one to be taken seriously, but do try to look for the good that ALWAYS, ALWAYS comes out of challenging situations and, in the words of the song by the late Kenny Rogers, an iconic American entertainer we lost this past week:
“You got to know when to hold em,
Know when to fold em,
Know when to walk away
And know when to run.
And you never count your money while you’re sitting at the table.
There’ll be time enough for counting when the dealing’s done.”
From the Eight Mile Still on the Woodpecker Route north of White Springs, wishing you a day filled with joy, peace, and, above all, lots of love and laughter.
