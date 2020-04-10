Keeping a journal or a diary is nothing new.
Diaries have been kept by some of our world's most famous people. Some diaries even became books. During this unique time of work wide medical pandemic, I would encourage language arts teachers to share with their students the importance of keeping a journal especially through these unique times. Years later, one might take it out as a time of reflection and, as a living history lesson. The writing could be fairly simple, while the emotions conveyed might be more than simplistic.
Here would be some entries of my own:
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Each day those affected by Covid19 seems to rise. Never dreamed calling in a drive-through order at the Brown Lantern and picking it up would bring joy. It did. Just to know something familiar was taking place meant so much.
Friday, April 3, 2020
I hear from my small church family each day and this lifts my spirits considerably. One finds out during days such as these that faith isn't just “something," it's Everything. So thankful I can still pick up the local papers and read.
For the sake of brevity, I won't include more entries, but you get the drift.
A dear friend, Edna Black Hindson, who grew up in Lake City and was a victim of polio, recently published her polio journal. It is quite a read. Many of the present generation haven’t a clue what a threat infantile paralysis, polio, was. Each year, we took polio sugar. Who remembers that? We had a former President, the late Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was affected by polio.
I have no doubt our nation shall, with the help of God, overcome this present crisis but until we do, be kinder to the person checking your grocery, that person is providing a needed service and putting their life on the line for each of us. Let's keep our health care workers, law enforcement, and emergency personnel in our prayers.
Never again, take for granted, getting together with friends or family for a gathering. Get out and enjoy the beauty of God's creation each day. Keep encouraging those around you and, in so doing,each of us will encourage ourselves.
A famous quote by the late United States Congressman from New York, Adam Clayton Powell, "Keep the Faith baby.”
From the Eight Mile Still on the Woodpecker Route north of White Springs, wishing you a day filled with joy, peace, and, above all, lots of love and laughter.
