I have thought and thought about what to write for this week's article. There are probably those out there who are tired of reading: "Keep on the sunny side,” and there are those who are tired of hearing about "doom and gloom.” And there are parents out there who wish with all that is in them that the schools would re-open, and there are people who have looked at four walls and have cleaned everything in their house and weeded everything in their garden. And there are those who can tell you by sight the type of "Little Debbie" product they are going to buy next and there are others like me if we don't stop eating them that will have to go to the courthouse and get a special permit like the ones given for certain livestock to defecate on the street because we are going to be that big.
Where is this going? I'll tell you where it's going, we are all doing the best we can with what we have where we are, and we are in a situation over which we are powerless and no one likes to feel that way.
There are a few things we can do to empower ourselves a bit. We can go outside and rediscover the beauty of our surroundings. We can take a walk. I give kudos to Live Oak, Florida, for the wonderful walking path you have. It is absolutely beautiful. I hope many are taking advantage of it. We can express our appreciation at each checkout counter and to each cashier and convenience store worker and medical providers and those who do each job at medical facilities and to our law enforcement, and fire fighters, and funeral directors and so many, too numerous to mention here, and say "thank you.” We have many people who are affected by a large vestige of borderline personality disorder. They see the world in absolutes. I have a news flash for you, there is good and bad and in between in each individual we meet, including the one we see in the mirror. Even Adolf Hitler was a dog lover, and I am not extolling his virtues, but get real folks. There are shades of gray in the world. There always have been. We can't blame what we are going through on anyone of anything. It's just upon us, and we have to deal with it.
When this "down time" is lifted, will there still be those who will die? Absolutely. Would they have died from something else? I don't know, but I do know this, nothing in this life is absolute except death and taxes, and those are absolute. We were born, and one day we are going to die, and whether we go at 9 or 99 is not up to us. Not at all. I am kind of like my Daddy in two ways, and I will use his quotes "I don't have much sense, but I have sense enough to know I don't have much,” and "You are going to have as much to do about leaving, as you did about coming here."
Now, that being said, I want to thank those who are encouragers including many of the journalists who write for this paper.
I think about a gentleman, a true Southern gentleman, he wasn't a close friend but I knew him and respected him, but there was consistency each time you were in his presence, the late Mr. Herbert Darby, longtime, noted and prominent attorney who recently passed away in Lake City, a place where he lived most of his life and had a career in the law spanning many decades. The Lord blessed him with a life that, in my opinion, was superbly lived. He was 101.
He was a child of the Great Depression who lost his father at a very young age, he came from a very large family. His mother was not educated, did not drive, and was a mid-wife and Mr. Darby helped support the family, because there were no social programs or "free lunch" during that day and age. He shined shoes, he waited tables, he did anything and everything he could to help his family. He served his nation in the United States military during the Second World War. His children once said he was kind of robbed of his childhood, and he told them not to feel sorry for him that the work ethic he gained during his younger years, helped him in his professional and personal life. He and his wife had a long marriage, she preceded him in death. They had been married for close to 70 years when she died.
I mention Mr. Darby, because he was part of that "greatest" generation who lived through the Depression, fought a war for this nation, the Second World War and helped build communities, as he did Lake City and Columbia County, and they did all this never drawing attention to themselves nor did they spend their lives saying "Woe is me.” He did what he had to do, and he didn't complain, and he didn't feel any honest work was below nor beneath him, and though he "wound up" being very prominent, he didn't start out that way.
Another misconception in today's world is that many young people think they are going to be President of the Company making a six figure salary when they finish college. Dream on. Maybe this pandemic, it will make some out there appreciate a bit more the lady who is the cashier at the grocery store, and the man at the nursing home who is the custodian, and that man who works at the Sheriff's office who brought a grocery order to an elderly lady, and the CNA who lifted someone from a bed at a nursing home and cleaned them up and reassured them saying, "Take it easy baby, you're doing great." If you don't have respect for them, you should, we all should.
This pandemic has affected American life in a big way, a mighty big way. Some children won't go to their prom. My father's brother graduated high school in his United States Army uniform the day after his 18th birthday, and he was serving in the Second World War before the rest of his class graduated in May. There were thousands at time perishing each and every day on the battlefields of Europe and in the Pacific and in North Africa, and they were young, and some had never been to a prom, some had never been to a graduation, some had never had a real sweetheart.
What happened? Life happened, events happened, events over which they had no control, but as a people they all pulled together. We must keep pulling together. We cannot “give up” and "give in.” And we should begin and end each day with prayers. I do thank those who are prayer warriors and are faithful in prayer about his situation.
As I write this article I am at my sister-in-law’s home, and I am listening to dedicated educators conduct teaching school via the internet, and I am hearing children say "I love you,” and "I miss you,” and it sounds sweet, but it hurts me, as I taught for years. I never even heard of Zoom until a short while ago, now I know a lot more than I wanted to know.
As I write this, I am not castigating anyone, but I am expressing that many of our younger generation, there have been very few sacrifices to make in your young lives, no Vietnam, no World War II, no Great Depression, no tobacco or watermelon fields for you to work in, but as long as you live and as long as we all live, we should all remember COVID-19, and we should spend some time when it's over and even now, thanking God for HIs mercy, love, and grace, because it could be worse, it could always be worse.
To all who have served with dignity and with dedication, thank you. To all who have encouraged us, thank you, and to our Heavenly Father, "thank you.” And, once again, to the dedicated staff at the Suwannee Democrat, thank you. You are great. Again, as the late Congressman Adam Clayton Powell often said: "Keep the Faith baby,” and to those who are praying "Don't let up,” and, again, thank you.
From the Eight Mile Still on the Woodpecker Route north of White Springs, wishing you a day filled with joy, peace, and, above all, lots of love and laughter. God Bless you.
