LIVE OAK — Following a lengthy discussion, a short break in the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners meeting led to the tabling of zoning change requests for a solar farm.
The first of two requests for special exceptions that would lead to a 74.9MW solar facility in O’Brien was met with opposition from neighbors, questions from the board and, finally, a request for additional time to address those concerns. That request for a continuance by Paul Whittredge with Strata Solar, which would develop the site and run the facility, came following a five-minute recess in the meeting and more than an hour of discussion on the topic.
“It only makes sense for us to do this if the community supports it because we’re going to be partner in the land stewardship for awhile,” said Whittredge, who earlier said Strata was “only interested in developing projects that we feel like we want to own for the next 40 years.”
O’Brien resident Stephanie Knighten replied: “You can meet with me all you want to, but my mind is still saying no.”
Knighten was one of several neighbors to the proposed site that spoke out against the project.
Their concerns mainly stemmed from a desire to not have a solar farm next to their homes, no matter what conditions the board would place on the company to obscure the panels and other structures.
“Would you put this in your own front yard?” asked Kevin Knighton, who currently lives in Branford but owns property across the road from the proposed solar farm site.
Wesley Wainwright, a former county commissioner and a McAlpin farmer, told the board he was concerned that too many of these developments — the board approved a project last August in McAlpin, as well as solar facilities from Duke Energy Florida in Falmouth and Florida Power and Light near Interstate 10 in Wellborn — would cause a loss of what makes Suwannee County appealing to so many.
“What I do is what I love and I love Suwannee County,” Wainwright said. “Suwannee County has an aesthetic appeal to folks that want to come here, whether it’s to visit, whether it’s to live, work, whatever.
“Please…make sure we’re maintaining the appeal of what Suwannee County is…All those things take away from what we enjoy, what we’ve grown up to love here in our community.”
He was not alone.
County Administrator Randy Harris said Wainwright was being “discreet” when he called the solar facilities “unsightly.” Harris said he would call them “ugly.” He also said the problem comes with trying to determine the compatibility with the land uses due to effects on property values and quality of life.
“I wouldn’t like it at all off my front porch,” Harris said.
Board Chairman Len Stapleton, too, admitted he would not want to live next to a solar farm.
“When these folks get up and go to work every morning and come home and sit on their porch, there’s a reason they come to Suwannee County and it’s because it’s what we call God’s country,” Stapleton said.
After questions about why Suwannee County has become seemingly a hotbed for solar farm projects, Whittredge said certain conditions must exist in order for a solar farm to be feasible: namely flat ground with electrical transmission lines running next to it or through it. That narrows the possibilities.
“I can assure you we’re not targeting Suwannee County,” he said. “This is the land that’s available.”
While most of the public comments were against the proposed development, John Koch, a McAlpin resident, implored the board to greenlight the project.
“We all want power,” said Koch, who has a pair of solar systems on his property that produces 11.9MW. “We want power immediately yet we’re getting power from finite fossil fuels, which are getting more expensive to produce than we all can afford.
“Gentlemen, I’m sorry that the solar companies are coming here but we have the land, we have the transmission line and it is cost effective to provide power for all of us that we want immediately and now and today.”
Young Professionals of Live Oak
Lindsey Garland spoke briefly to the board about the Young Professionals of Live Oak group that she founded with Ben Glass, her co-worker at the Suwannee River Water Management District.
Garland said the group is for Suwannee County residents or those who work in the county that are between the ages of 18 and 35.
“We created this group because we found a need in our community that there wasn’t an outlet for us to meet new people, to socialize, to learn more what’s going on in the community,” Garland said.
“We love our community and we want to have that support for it.”
The group meets monthly and provides not only networking but also is trying to provide guidance and mentorship for those young professionals as they embark on their careers. She said they are trying to have guest speakers, both members and non-members, at the meetings.
County purchasing property
Although Harris said he couldn’t reveal much information due to confidentiality until the deal is finalized, the board gave him the authorization to exercise a purchase option for property.
Harris said the county had been searching for additional property for years that would allow them to stop utilizing the property at the Suwannee County Airport for other functions and instead lease it to some entity that has a need for the airstrip.
The search the past seven years had been focused south of Live Oak, Harris said, due to the inefficiency of moving materials from the mine in the southern portion of the county to the airport through the traffic in Live Oak, saving between $200,000 to $250,000 annually.
