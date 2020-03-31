JASPER, Fla. — A Florida State Prison inmate was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with the murder of a fellow inmate at the Hamilton Correctional Institution Annex last summer.
According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigative summary, Mitchell Burns Womack Jr., now 28 years old, walked up to 41-year-old Marvin H. Williams around 9:30 p.m. June 14, 2019, and threw a towel over Williams’ head. The suspect then stabbed the victim in the chest, which was seen on surveillance video from the dormitory wing.
The victim was transported to Shands Live Oak Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. Nursing staff at the prison said they could never find a pulse on the victim, the report states.
The suspect, meanwhile, was chased through the wing by other inmates before running to his cell and shutting the door behind him. Another inmate poked the suspect in the eye through the cell door with a broomstick, the summary states.
The suspect was flown by helicopter to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for treatment of his eye injury.
Following the incident, the improvised metallic knife that was used in the attack was retrieved from the suspect’s cell.
During an interview with the suspect at Florida State Prison a week after the incident, the suspect admitted to stabbing the victim but didn’t intend to kill him, the investigative summary said.
The summary added that the suspect said he had been attacked hours earlier by the victim, who also tried to sexually assault him. The suspect owed the victim money, which led to the attack, the suspect said. Other inmates interviewed also said the suspect owed the victim money. The report also said the suspect sent emails and made phone calls asking friends and family for money due to a debt.
