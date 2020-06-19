WHITE SPRINGS — The White Springs Town Council is full once again.
At its June 9 meeting, the council voted to appoint Jacqueline T. Williams to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former council member Tonja Brown.
Williams’ term extends until the April 2021 town election. She was sworn in by Beverly Brazil, the town’s interim clerk.
Williams is a life-long resident of White Springs, attended Hamilton County schools, and graduated in 1988. She is the Director of Clinical Services for a 120-bed skilled long-term care facility, and has been active in the nursing profession for 16 years. Williams is actively involved in the Order of Eastern Stars where she served as the Associate Matron of Lady Ra’abon Chapter #027 and was the State of Florida Senior Queen in 2018.
Williams is married to John Williams, Jr., and is the daughter of retired educator Earnestine Johnson and the late Ret. SGM Jack T. Johnson, all of White Springs.
Williams is well-known for her charitable work, most especially giving back to her community. Building on this charitable theme, Williams will begin her council tenure by working with community volunteers to develop an outreach and support initiative to assist residents with special/health care needs during emergencies and natural disasters.
Also at the meeting, the council voted to retain a professional planner to assist the planning and zoning board and to seek municipal training from FSU’s Institute of Government for newly elected officials and town personnel.
The town’s draft Personnel, Policy and Procedures Manual and Policies and Procedures for Boards and Committees will be placed on the town’s website for feedback from the public, as will the White Springs Police Department’s Policies and Procedures and the White Springs Fire Rescue’s Policies and Procedures.
The council also voted to reinstate utility late fees beginning in June, due to the financial impact on enterprise revenue resulting from the elimination of late fees for April and May.
Each Saturday, starting this week, at 9:30 a.m., at the White Springs Volunteer Fire Department, there will be a food giveaway sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes under the direction of Mike Jones assisted by Interim Town Manager Tommie Jones, the staff and volunteers of White Springs. Pending extenuating situations because sometimes there will be perishable products which must be distributed immediately (no cold storage), we will distribute on Thursday, the same day the food is delivered to the town.
For either instance, food will be distributed to occupants of cars, through the window, or placed in the trunk as the cars drive through a designated bay in the fire station in an orderly fashion. The town anticipates this to be a weekly giveaway until notified otherwise. Participants, staff and volunteers are requested to wear face masks and use other PPE methods. Please visit the Town’s website https://whitesprings.org/food-giveaway/ to receive up to date information, or call Town Hall at 386-397-2310 for more information.
In other news, with all five seats on the council now filled, the council will proceed with interviews for a permanent town manager and the search for a new town clerk and cashier/office assistant.
The council meeting concluded with unanimous agreement to hold a Day of Unity for the residents of White Springs. The Day of Unity was proposed by Theo Carter and brought to the council by Councilor Nicole Williams. The council agreed to work with Carter and other members of the community to hold a day of prayer and take a strong stand against racism to demonstrate solidarity in the community. All parts of town government will participate, including the WSPD, WSFR, the town council and town staff.
All residents of Greater White Springs will be invited to join in the Day of Unity.
Williams and Carter are working with Tommie Jones and numerous members of the community to develop the agenda and make all the preparations to be consistent with COVID-19 guidelines.
When a date and location are finalized, the Day of Unity notice will be posted on the Town’s website, Facebook page and the Town’s bulletin boards.
