WHITE SPRINGS — The Wild Azalea Festival will continue to bloom in White Springs.
Following a Feb. 26 special meeting, the White Springs Town Council voted unanimously to continue the tradition of the Wild Azalea Festival. The meeting was called to discuss the future of the festival as well as the White Springs Special Events Committee.
During the meeting, council members voiced concerns about an untimely turnover of minutes from the special events committee meetings.
Sonya Smalls, the newly appointed Special Events Committee president, addressed these concerns. Smalls was appointed the committee president in January 2020.
“I dropped off my phone number and email to town hall in case anyone had any questions or concerns and no one has bothered to call me,” Smalls told the council.
The idea of canceling the Wild Azalea Festival drew a large crowd of concerned residents to the meeting.
“Last year was by far the best Wild Azalea Festival we’ve ever had,” said Kathy, a citizen of White Springs and vendor for the Wild Azalea Festival.
Following the council’s discussion, the council approved by a 5-0 vote to not only continue the festival but to also fund $4,000 from the town’s budget for the Wild Azalea Festival, plus any additional monies that may be received from the Hamilton County TDC, as well as any donor contributions that the Special Events Committee may receive for the 20th annual Festival.
The Wild Azalea Festival will take place March 21 with the 20th annual Taste of White Springs set for March 20.
