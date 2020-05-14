WHITE SPRINGS — A stabbing Wednesday night led to the arrest of a White Springs man for murder.
The White Springs Police Department responded to a residence on Moore Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a victim with multiple stab wounds, a report said.
The victim, Byron Patterson, was located near the residence where an altercation occurred. Despite aid being administered, Patterson was unable to be revived and pronounced deceased.
According to the report, officers from the WSPD as well as Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 65-year-old Oliver Wendell Young for the murder and the weapon used was recovered from the scene.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab assisted in processing the crime scene.
The investigation into the murder is still ongoing.
