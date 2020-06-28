LIVE OAK — For the 14 graduates in the Westwood Christian School’s Class of 2020, June 19 was the closing of a door.
Or was the commencement ceremony at Westwood Baptist Church’s Family Life Center the opening of a door?
“I believe that graduation, especially for these seniors, this is a pivotal moment in their lives,” said Carl Thomas, the chapel leader at Westwood Christian School and the special speaker for the ceremony.
“It’s kind of like walking through a doorway. A doorway can be viewed as an exit or as an entrance. It really kind of depends on your perspective or which direction you’re going, which side of the door you’re on.”
Thomas said that doors are mentioned more than 180 times in the Bible, from literal doors to speaking of lines of communication or opportunities that are available.
He added that ultimately doors also require a choice or decision to be made: do we go through the door or do we walk away?
But sometimes that choice isn’t always easy. As an old Far Side cartoon once depicted, sometimes people choose to go through the door but attempt to push through the door when it needs to be pulled.
Thomas told the graduates, though, that they have help in making sure that is not a problem for them in their life.
“Doors don’t always open easy,” he said. “That’s why it is so absolutely vitally important that we allow the Lord to direct our paths and order our steps and lead us in the way that we should be going.
“If we do that, I promise you the right doors will open at the right time.”
In fact, Thomas encouraged the graduates that they go through any door that God opens for them and to walk away from any door that God closes.
He added that the graduation ceremony did off them the opportunity to walk through one of those doors and to see what God had planned for their lives in the future.
The graduates, Thomas said, will discover in their lives that there are two things more important than any other: finding the will of God in their lives and then to fulfill God’s will.
“The will of God is the difference between heaven and hell,” Thomas said. “The will of God is the difference between success or failure.”
