MAYO — As her first term winds down, Lisa Walker is looking for another chance to serve on the Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners.
Walker, the incumbent from the board’s District 3, has announced her intent to run for re-election in this year’s election.
Walker is a Lafayette County resident born and raised and is a 1977 Lafayette High School graduate. She also was a teacher in the Lafayette County School District for 38 years.
Walker’s first term as a county commissioner began in 2016.
Lisa gives recognition to her family for their support, including her husband, Darrell Walker, Travis Byrd, and her children Dustin and Darra. Walker has four grandchildren as well in the Lafayette County School District.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed working for the citizens, it’s different from everyone growing up and being their children’s teacher, to now being able to work to help them all as adults,” Walker said. “It is such an honor that I am so glad to have been able to do during my first term, I’m looking forward to another term of serving my community. I greatly appreciate all of your support and hope to help make Lafayette County a better place for you and our children.”
