LIVE OAK — The Suwannee County Voters League will hold local candidates forums June 15-16.
The forums, which will start at 6 p.m. both days, will be held at the Suwannee County Coliseum, 1302 11th Street, Live Oak.
With safety in mind, the facility will be set up for social-distancing guidelines. In addition, face coverings (masks) are recommended.
The Voters League is a nonpartisan organization which is formed to generate public interest in the political process. On the local level, the Voters League organizes and hosts political forums and “get out to vote campaigns.”
For the June 15 forum, all candidates for property appraiser, county commission District 1, county commission District 3 and county commission District 5, have been invited to attend. According to the Supervisor of Elections office, there are four candidates for Property Appraiser: Jay Carrier, Ricky Gamble, BeBe Roberson and Wade Thomas, all Republicans. Don Hale is running for re-election as District 1 commissioner and is opposed by Brooks Carroll in the Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat candidate Tyrone Ansley in the general election. Seeking the District 3 BOCC seat are Republicans Cinda Foster, Steven Kirby and Travis Land. Ronnie Richardson, the incumbent, is challenged by fellow Republicans Franklin White and Kevin Williams in the race for the District 5 seat on the commission.
All candidates for sheriff, supervisor of elections, clerk of the circuit court, tax collector, superintendent of schools, school board District 1 and school board District 2 have been invited to attend the June 16 forum.
Those candidates include Sam St. John, the incumbent Republican, as well as non-party candidates Shawn Hinson, Fred Martin and Jacob Sullivan running for sheriff. The District 2 school board seat is being contested by Catherine Cason, the incumbent, as well as Jackie Cherry, Norman Crawford and Dr. Monica Ford-Davis.
Running unopposed are Jennifer Kinsey for supervisor of elections, Barry Baker for clerk of court, Sharon Jordan for tax collector, Ted Roush for superintendent of schools and Jerry Taylor for the school board seat from District 1.
During the introductory session, each candidate will be given an opportunity to address the public about their background, experiences, and views as it relates to the office they are seeking. There will be a short question and answer session following introductory session.
The public is invited to attend.
For additional information on the forum, please contact the Voters League at suwannee.voters.leagues@gmail.com. Jessie Philpot Sr. is the Suwannee County Voters League president.
