JASPER — There are 112 inmates at Hamilton Correctional Institution that have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.
The update from FDC shows in addition to the 112 positive inmates, there are still 490 tests pending results from mass testing on the inmate population at the prison. There have been 410 negative tests received.
In addition to measures already in place to protect inmates, FDC said in a release that it has initiated the following actions:
- Hamilton CI transitioned to providing all services including medical services and meals to inmates within their dormitories.
- Institutional response teams have been activated to address emerging needs.
- FDC is coordinating with the county health department to conduct increased testing within the facility. All inmates housed at Hamilton CI Main Unit have been offered tests.
- All staff will be offered testing at Hamilton CI.
- All inmates are being monitored by health services staff and temperature checks are being conducted throughout the day.
- All staff and inmates were issued and are required to wear cloth face coverings. Staff have the option of wearing an FDC-provided cloth face covering, face/surgical-grade mask or their own approved personal cloth face covering/medical-grade mask.
- Rigorous cleaning throughout the institution was in place and has been heightened as a result of the test results.
- More than 64,100 face/surgical masks, 17,800 N-95 (or equivalent) respirators, 2,500 gowns or disposable coveralls, 1,000 pairs of protective eyewear, 7,500 boxes of gloves and a supply of shoe covers and caps are available for staff at Hamilton CI in their institutional and regional inventory. The Department is closely monitoring their usage and ensuring Hamilton CI has a consistent inventory of PPE available.
- All symptomatic inmates within the facility have been placed in medical isolation.
- Inmates within the facility have access to appropriate care and treatment.
- Inmate transfers to and from the facility have been temporarily suspended.
- All inmate movement within the facility has been restricted.
- Inmates continue to have access to the canteen through individual orders.
- Inmates continue to have access to communication with family and loved ones through phone and JPay kiosks.
FDC said it is closely monitoring developments associated with the spread of the disease. Also FDC's Office of Health Services, institutional medical staff and institutional operations staff are working hand-in-hand with the Department of Health to quickly engage and resolve infectious disease outbreaks as soon as they occur.
There are also two staff members at HCI that have tested positive for the virus.
According to FDC data, there are now 843 inmates statewide that are COVID-19 positive as of noon Wednesday, including four facilities that have more than 100 positive cases. In addition to HCI, Liberty CI has 191 positive cases in inmates, Tomoka CI has 132 inmates that have tested positive and Sumter CI has 101 positive cases involving inmates.
There are also 208 staff members in the correctional facilities that have tested positive.
67 new cases announced at HCI
JASPER — The Florida Department of Health announced 67 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Hamilton County on Wednesday morning, all linked to the Hamilton Correctional Institution.
There are now 86 known cases in Hamilton County, 79 in inmates at HCI. There also are two positive staff members at the prison.
The new cases are all males, ages 42, 49, 57, 51, 71, 30, 26, 49, 32, 27, 50, 60, 56, 46, 62, 35, 41, 44, 31, 51, 43, 48, 34, 68, 40, 56, 62, 27, 55, 31, 45, 40, 68, 55, 45, 41, 38, 37, 34, 35, 35, 30, 51, 57, 46, 54, 28, 35, 42, 45, 31, 29, 23, 35, 38, 50, 30, 29, 46, 55, 37, 35, 56, 20, 34, 30 and 28.
One of the cases in Hamilton County is a non-Florida resident.
According to health department data, 646 tests have now been conducted from Hamilton County with 560 negative results. That raises the county’s positive test rate to 13.3%. There are no deaths or hospitalizations in COVID cases from Hamilton County.
There is also one additional case in Suwannee County, bringing the county’s total to 149 known cases. There have been 18 deaths and 35 hospitalizations in positive patients from the county.
The newest case involves a 66-year-old female and is connected to an existing case.
Health department data indicates there have been 1,427 tests conducted from Suwannee County with 1,278 negative tests. The county’s positive rate is 10.4%.
Lafayette County has five known cases out of 106 total tests conducted with a 4.7% positive test rate.
Statewide, there are 42,402 known cases with 7,595 hospitalizations and 1,827 deaths in positive patients. Total there have been 595,478 tests performed in the state.
