LAKE CITY — Every day in Columbia, Suwannee, Hamilton and Lafayette counties almost 51 percent of the population struggle to afford necessities.
The COVID-19 pandemic is dramatically amplifying these existing needs.
To help those most affected by COVID-19 disruption, the United Way of Suwannee Valley has activated a relief fund. The fund will assist those in the United Way’s geographic area affected by the public health crisis. The United Way also announced its appreciation of the first donations to the relief fund, including $5,000 from FPL and $2,600 from the Truist Foundation (formerly Suntrust and BB&T).
The Wheeler Insurance Agency has submitted a grant on behalf of the United Way of Suwannee Valley relief fund as well as offered a match towards community donations.
Across industries, sales are plummeting as people begin social distancing. Among the most vulnerable are the hourly and tipped workers with little to no savings who are already losing critical income. As the economic impacts spread, many will likely lose their jobs.
Another less obvious danger is the intense strain these interlocking health, economic and social crises will have on the nonprofits of all kinds. Demand for social services is building, while at the same time spring fundraisers and events cancel, and workers, who are not equipped to work remotely, must work from home.
When people give to the United Way COVID-19 Response Fund, they not only support individuals in need, they ensure that the social safety net does not disintegrate beneath them. This is because United Ways are local conveners, facilitating collaboration and coordination across sectors, and building the capacity of partners in their communities.
This includes reducing some of the strain on the health system itself. Armed with up-to-the-minute information from the CDC, public health officials, and health care institutions, 211 is answering questions about COVID-19 that would otherwise be routed through 911, hospitals and doctors’ offices. Through 211, the United Way is able to get people the information they need and connect them, as appropriate with the array of first responders the organization works closely with.
Through the United Way of Suwannee Valley’s COVID-19 Response Relief fund, people can help keep families in their homes. A donation will help people who are, and will be, in need. People can also direct a donation to an area of preference. These are just some of the immediate needs the gift will help address. The United Way said it knows that these impacts will likely continue into the future, even as life returns to normal and, as it has done for disasters of all kinds, United Way will continue to work with communities through long-term recovery.
HOW TO CONTRIBUTE TO UNITED WAY OF SUWANNEE VALLEY RELIEF FUND
Online: https://unitedwsv.org/covid-19-disaster-recovery/ By check: Pay to the order of United Way of Suwannee Valley and mail to 871 SW State Road 47, Lake City, Fl 32025
** Be sure to note “United Way of Suwannee Valley Relief Fund” on the check.
HOW TO APPLY FOR FUNDING
Application forms will be available online at https://unitedwsv.org/covid-19-disaster-recovery/. Unfortunately, we cannot help everyone due to limited funding, but the assistance is available on a first come first serve basis.
GET HELP NOW
The United Way’s 211 hotline continues to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials and community organizations are working throughout Northeast Florida to ensure crucial needs are met. Community members in need of assistance are encouraged to dial 2-1-1, where teams of information specialists are available 24/7. A COVID-19 information directory is available at unitedwaynefl.org/covid19resources.
