PANAMA CITY — Neal Dunn, the U.S. Representative from Florida’s Second District, has been tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus after not feeling well.
According to a statement from Dunn’s staff, he went to the hospital Monday night after not feeling well. While he was not admitted, he was tested for the virus and is awaiting the results.
Dunn is at home and is “working on feeling better.”
“Congressman Dunn emphasizes that we must continue to do what we can to slow the spread, and it’s important for everyone, especially those showing symptoms, to stay home unless they are dubbed an essential employee or need essential items from stores or pharmacies,” Communications Director Leah Courtney said in the statement.
The 19-county district that Dunn represents includes Suwannee, Hamilton and Lafayette counties.
