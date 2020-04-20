LIVE OAK — The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects — a black male and a white female — following an armed robbery and attempted murder Monday afternoon at the Gold Leaf Pawn shop.
Sheriff Sam St. John said the two suspects entered the pawn shop and after shopping for a few minutes, the male suspect shot the store’s clerk.
The female suspect then smashed the glass case and grabbed some of the jewelry.
“There was no real confrontation,” St. John said. “He just all of a sudden started opening fire on the clerk. And the other one grabbed the jewelry. She grabbed what she could and they took off.”
The suspects then got into a 2016-19 Nissan Sentra and headed north on U.S. Hwy. 129 towards Live Oak. The female suspect was wearing a pink backpack.
The store clerk was life-flighted to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to the SCSO.
Anyone that recognizes the suspects or with any information about the robbery, should contact Investigator Wayne Kelly with the SCSO at 386-362-2222 or 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.