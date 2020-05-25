BEACHVILLE — Two people suffered serious injuries Saturday morning after a van failed to stop at a stop sign in Beachville.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a van didn’t stop at the stop sign and flashing light at the intersection of State Road 49 and State Road 247 around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
As the van, which was headed north on SR-49, crossed SR-247 it hit the left side of an SUV, causing it to overturn, the report states.
The SUV ended up hitting the concrete pole for the flashing lights while the van ended up in the ditch in the northwest corner of the intersection.
The van’s driver, a 34-year-old woman from Interlachen, suffered serious injuries.
The report states she will also receive a citation for running the stop sign and for a minor passenger not wearing a seatbelt.
A 4-year-old boy, riding in the SUV, also was seriously injured, according to the report.
The SUV’s driver, a 29-year-old male from Lake City, had minor injuries as did another passenger in his vehicle and the two passengers in the van.
