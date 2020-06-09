MAYO — The Florida Department of Health announced two new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Lafayette County on Tuesday.
The newest cases, which raises Lafayette’s total of known cases to 12, involve a 72-year-old male and a 69-year-old female and the two cases are connected.
There have been 405 people tested from Lafayette County, according to the health department, and there has been one hospitalization in those cases in the county. Seven of the county’s cases were staff or residents of long-term care facilities.
Suwannee County also had a new case confirmed Tuesday involving a 42-year-old male, bringing Suwannee’s total to 176 confirmed cases. The county has had 40 hospitalizations and 18 deaths in COVID-19 patients. Health department data shows 119 of the county’s cases involved staff or residents of long-term care facilities.
As of Tuesday morning, 2,718 people have been tested in Suwannee County with a 6.5% positive test rate.
The Department of Health in Suwannee County also announced Tuesday that it will be conducting drive-through testing June 16 and June 23 at the Suwannee County Coliseum. Both events will take place from 8-11 a.m.
For more information about those testing opportunities, call 386-362-2708.
One additional case of the virus was also announced Tuesday in Hamilton County, making 263 cases in the county.
The newest case involves a 32-year-old male.
There have been 2,327 tests conducted from Hamilton County, which has a 11.3% positive test rate.
Health department data shows 217 of the cases in Hamilton County stem from inmates or staff at a correctional facility.
Statewide, there were 66,000 known cases as of Tuesday morning, involving 11,185 hospitalizations and 2,765 deaths. Total, there have been 1,259,283 people tested in the state.
