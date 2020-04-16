LIVE OAK — Two deaths and two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County were announced Thursday evening by the Florida Department of Health.
According to the health department, a 79-year-old male and an 80-year-old male have died from the virus. Both had been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and had been hospitalized. They are the fourth and fifth deaths in the county, connected to the virus, along with a 77-year-old female and two 74-year-old males.
Additionally, the health department announced confirmed cases with a 79-year-old male and a 63-year-old male. Both are connected to an existing case. That brings the county’s total to 83 known cases.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
Health department data also shows 20 hospitalizations from the virus in the county, where 402 tests have been conducted with 319 negative results.
Of the county's known cases, 73 involve staff or residents at long-term care facilities, according to health department data. Live Oak is home to 73 of those infected from the county with three living in Wellborn, two in McAlpin, two from O'Brien, one from Branford and the residences of two patients listed as missing in the data.
In Hamilton County, there are two known cases with one confirmed case in Lafayette County. Hamilton County has had 78 people test negative with two samples awaiting testing or the test results are pending. There have been 40 negative test results in Lafayette County.
Statewide, the health department said there are 668 deaths and 3,458 hospitalizations from the virus. There are 23,340 confirmed cases in the state.
