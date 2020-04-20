LIVE OAK — Two additional deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus from Suwannee County were announced Monday evening.
According to the Florida Department of Health, a 74-year-old male and a 62-year-old female that had previously been diagnosed with the virus have died. They are the seventh and eighth deaths in the county from the virus, all from Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center. Previous deaths were a 77-year-old female, two 74-year-old males, a 79-year-old male and an 80-year-old male.
As of Monday evening, there were 204 deaths from the virus connected to long-term care facilities in the state. The state had 1,928 confirmed cases of the virus in staff or residents of long-term care facilities, 85 in Suwannee County and Suwannee Health is the lone local facility with a positive case according to the health department. Lafayette County's lone known case and two of Hamilton County's three confirmed cases are also connected to long-term care facilities.
The health department data shows 459 tests conducted in Suwannee County as of Monday evening with 361 negative results. The 21% positive rate is tied with Jefferson County for the highest rate in the state. Also, per capita, Suwannee County has the second-highest infection rate in the state, trailing just Miami-Dade County.
Hamilton County has had 98 people tested with 95 negative results and one sample awaiting testing, while 53 people have tested negative in Lafayette County.
The health department data shows 27,058 confirmed cases in the state with 4,000 hospitalizations from the virus. There have been 823 deaths of residents with the virus.
