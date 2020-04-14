LIVE OAK — The Florida Department of Health announced two additional confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus Tuesday morning as well as seven more cases, bringing the county’s total to 75 known cases.
According to the health department, two 74-year-old males from the county have died from the virus along with a 77-year-old female confirmed Monday. One of the males died April 5 while the other passed away Monday. The female, the county’s first confirmed death, passed away Saturday.
The new confirmed cases involve five females, ages 62, 71, 86, 90 and 93 years old; and two males, 74 and 88 years old. Five of the seven are connected to an existing case. Only three of the county’s known cases have not had contact with an existing case.
There have been 366 tests conducted from Suwannee County with 291 negative results. The county’s 20% positive rate is the highest in the state.
According to the health department data, there have been 16 hospitalizations in the county from the virus.
Hamilton County has two confirmed cases with one sample still awaiting testing. There have been 73 tests returned negative in Hamilton County.
In Lafayette County, one of the 39 tests conducted was positive.
Statewide, there are 21,367 confirmed cases with 2,909 hospitalizations and 524 deaths attributed to the virus.
