JASPER — Both Hamilton and Suwannee counties had two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus announced Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health.
The fifth and sixth cases in Hamilton County include a 64-year-old female with close contact with an existing case and a 43-year-old female that didn’t have contact with an existing case.
The two latest cases in Suwannee County, which brings its total to 104 known cases, are 76-year-old and 23-year-old females, both connected to an existing case.
Of Suwannee County’s total cases, 90 are staff or residents at long-term care facilities. According to health department data, 483 tests have been conducted as of Wednesday evening in the county with 379 negative test results.
There have been 28 hospitalizations in the county in patients that tested positive for the virus with nine deaths of positive patients.
During a special called meeting of the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, Kerry Waldron, the county’s administrator of health, said that all of the cases that ended in deaths were patients that had serious underlying medical conditions that could have been the reason for the deaths.
However, in the state calculations once a person tests positive, they are always considered a case and the deaths are included, regardless.
He also added that the state is working on a way to calculate and provide information on the number of recoveries. He said, though, every case is different in regards to recovering, but just using the 14-day isolation period as a guideline, the county could have as many as 30 recovered patients.
Hamilton County has had 108 tests returned negative out of 114 total test results. In Lafayette County, there is one known case and 55 negative test results.
Statewide, there are 28,576 confirmed cases as of Wednesday evening, the health department announced. Of those, there have been 4,288 people hospitalized and 893 deaths.
