LIVE OAK — Suwannee County is up to 87 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus after two additional cases were announced Friday afternoon by the Florida Department of Health.
The cases involve a 25-year-old male and a 73-year-old female. Both are connected to an existing case.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.