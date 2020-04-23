JASPER — Hamilton County is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued the watch Thursday afternoon.
The watch comes as severe thunderstorms move into south Georgia and north Florida on Thursday afternoon. There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms in the Suwannee River Valley through Friday morning with the storms potentially including tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.
There’s a slight risk of severe storms the rest of Friday with the potential of more storms possible Saturday.
The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon after 3 p.m. with winds around 17 miles per hour.
Storms continue to be possible throughout the evening and night, which could produce gusty winds. The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain with between 1 and 2 inches possible.
