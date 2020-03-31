JACKSONVILLE — The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a tornado warning for parts of Suwannee and Hamilton counties.
The warning is for northwestern Suwannee County and northwestern Hamilton County and is in effect until 5:15 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm, that is capable of producing a tornado, was located seven miles northwest of Dowling Park and eight miles southwest of Suwannee River State Park at 4:52 p.m. and is moving east at 50 miles per hour.
The thunderstorm is expected to remain over rural areas of northwestern Suwannee County, including Newburn.
People are encouraged to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. They should avoid windows. Anyone outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris.
The entire Suwannee River Valley is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.