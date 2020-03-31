LIVE OAK, Fla. — Early evening thunderstorms brought more than rain to Suwannee County on Tuesday.
According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, a tornado touched down in southwestern Suwannee County near County Road 252 and County Road 349.
Nobody was injured in the storm, according to the SCSO, although there was extensive damage to several chicken houses and one residence.
Sheriff Sam St. John, who also is the county's emergency management director, said it appeared the tornado touched down at the intersection and began on the south side of CR 252 and was heading east.
The tornado then crossed the road and caused part of a tree to fall on a house on the northern side of CR 252 as it headed northeast, St. John said.
After skipping over a house, the tornado then struck some of the chicken houses. It later hit some abandoned chicken houses while not causing damage to the houses in front of the chicken houses.
"Most of the houses were unscathed," St. John said. "But the chicken houses, they took the brunt of it."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
