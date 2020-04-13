LIVE OAK — A thunderstorm that blew through the area Monday morning brought a tornado with it and inflicted damage just west of Live Oak.
Farmer's Cooperative and a few houses at the Wayne Frier's trailer park took the bulk of the damage.
"It tore the heck out of the Farmer's Coop," said Sheriff Sam St. John, who also is the county's emergency management director.
St. John said employees at Farmer's Coop moved out of the warehouse and into the store building at the business when they noticed the rain beginning to come in circles.
The storm then ripped part of the roof off the building, causing the interior roof to cave in on the store as well as busting out a window.
"They were trying to hold the doors closed," St. John added. "The doors in the store were trying to pop open. And then once that roof popped off, that pressure went inside.
"They had some wind there for sure."
At the nearby trailer park, St. John said a tree landed on one mobile home while another suffered damage when a large limb landed on one side of it.
The Suwannee County Emergency Operations Center received a call shortly before the storm hit from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville warning that radar had shown a possible tornado around the Newburn area, close to where the damage occurred.
St. John said the storm was likely an EF-0 or EF-1 tornado.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
