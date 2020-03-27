MAYO — There’s a new chief in town.
The Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners accepted the resignation letter from former Fire Chief JC Lawson at its March 9 meeting, while also appointing EMS Director Marty Tompkins to fill that position.
Tompkins will serve as the county’s fire chief until Josh Mora receives his state fire certification. At that time, Mora will become the county’s fire chief.
Tompkins will continue to serve as the county’s EMS director.
“I wish the department the best and the citizens of Lafayette County,” Lawson wrote in his resignation letter, which was dated Feb. 25. “In closing this letter releases me of any and all business pertaining to this department. The state of Florida has been advised, going into effect immediately.”
The board tabled accepting bids for the County Road 411 project until its April 13 meeting.
The selection for an engineering firm for County Road 354 was also tabled until the board’s next meeting after North Florida Professional Services and Dewberry Engineering finished in a tie in the board’s rankings. The board will review the two firms and determine a selection for the project at its next meeting.
Also in the March 9 meeting, the board unanimously approved a proclamation declaring March as Census Awareness Month for Lafayette County.
