WHITE SPRINGS — There will be no election in White Springs this year.
With three open seats and three people qualifying by the March 17 deadline, there is no need for the April 28 election.
Rather, Helen Miller, Anita Rivers and Nicole Williams will be administered the oath of office April 30 to begin their terms.
Miller and Rivers already serve on the council and were seeking re-election. Vice Mayor Walter McKenzie elected not to run for re-election.
Rather, Williams qualified alongside Miller and Rivers by filing with interim Town Clerk Beverly Brazil a petition for candidacy signed by at least 15 qualified electors of the town by the March 17 qualifying deadline.
“Completed candidate petitions were received from three candidates for office,” Brazil said in a release. “Signatures of the qualified electors were reviewed and verified by the Hamilton County Supervisor of Elections.”
Following the three councilors taking the oath of office, the council will hold its organizational meeting and elect a mayor and vice mayor.
