LIVE OAK — Three new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were announced Wednesday morning by the Florida Department of Health, all connected to an existing case.
The new cases involve a 71-year-old female, an 84-year-old female and a 67-year-old female.
The county now has 78 confirmed cases with the health department data showing 68 of which are staff or residents at a long-term care facility.
In a special called meeting of the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday morning, Kerry Waldron told the board that he believes this week will be key in determining how the virus is spreading in the county, if it is.
“If we continue to screen and test in a confined facility that already has an outbreak, you will continue to get positive results because it’s in the facility,” said Waldron, the community’s health administrator. “We expect more that are connected.”
The county has had 383 people tested, 305 returned negative. There have been 16 hospitalizations from the virus in the county’s residents and three deaths.
Waldron said Tuesday that only 12 of the county’s cases weren’t connected to an existing case and in one instance, the person worked out of county and a co-worker had the virus which led to the positive case here and in that person’s spouse.
“This is going to be a critical week for us,” Waldron said, adding the number of screenings conducted Monday at the health department and at medical providers was significantly lower than the previous week. “This will be a telltale week. I think if we continue to get a decrease in the number of folks swabbed and tested, that’s a positive sign for our community.
“I’m optimistic that this week will give us some guidance with where Suwannee County is at in regards to COVID-19.”
Hamilton County has two confirmed cases and out of 77 tests, 75 were returned negative. One sample is still awaiting testing.
In Lafayette County, one resident has tested positive with 40 tests returned negative. That case is connected to a case in Suwannee County.
Statewide, there are 22,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,099 hospitalizations and 591 deaths attributed to the virus.
