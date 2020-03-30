LIVE OAK — A third case of COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus, has been confirmed for Suwannee County.
The third case is a 64-year-old woman, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday morning, and was in close contact with the county’s second confirmed case.
That person, a 47-year-old male, was announced Sunday evening, and is a healthcare worker, Kerry Waldron, the county’s administrator of health, said Monday morning at a special called meeting of the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners. Waldron added the two live in the same house.
They are being isolated and the DOH - Suwannee County is conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
The health department said contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of the disease.
“If we work together using smart mitigation practices, we can reduce COVID-19’s impact on our community,” Waldron said. “We must practice social distancing, stay home when sick, frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes and follow CDC prevention guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.”
The county’s first confirmed case was announced Friday and is a 51-year-old woman, who also was self isolating. She also is a healthcare worker.
None of the Suwannee County cases are related to travel, according to the health department.
There have been 70 people from Suwannee County tested with 59 negative and eight awaiting results.
There have been no cases in Lafayette or Hamilton counties. Lafayette County has had 11 people tested, all negative. Twenty people have been tested from Hamilton County, 18 negative and two awaiting results.
Statewide, there are now 5,473 confirmed cases with 413 new cases Monday. There were 903 new cases in the state Sunday. The virus has led to 652 hospitalizations in the state and 63 deaths.
Dade County has had 1,608 confirmed cases with 1,129 more in Broward County as the two have combined for more than half of the state’s positive tests.
