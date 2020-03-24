TALLAHASSEE — A third person has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Columbia County, according to the Florida Department of Health.
In the health department’s Tuesday morning update, it announced a 46-year-old male from Columbia County tested positive Monday. It is not known if this latest confirmed case is travel related.
Two people tested positive over the weekend from Columbia County, a 46-year-old woman as well as a 70-year-old woman. Neither of those cases are related to travel.
Total, there are now 1,412 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, 1,330 of which are Florida residents.
An additional 1,007 people are awaiting further testing from the public health lab, which is intended for people with symptoms and known exposure or severe illness.
The DOH data shows 30 people from Columbia County have tested negative so far with 23 more awaiting the additional testing.
There are no confirmed cases in Suwannee, Hamilton or Lafayette counties, according to the health department.
Eight people from Hamilton County have tested negative with six testing negative from Lafayette County.
In Suwannee County, 14 people have tested negative with seven awaiting additional testing. Of the people under investigation in Suwannee County are 15 women and six men, ranging in age from 22 years old to 86.
Those tested in Lafayette County range from 31 to 86 and include four men and two women. In Hamilton County, five men and three women were investigated with their age range from 23 to 93.
