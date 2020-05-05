MAYO — A third confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus was announced Tuesday afternoon for Lafayette County.
The case involves a 98-year-old female and is connected to a long-term care facility.
Suwannee County, meanwhile, had its 142nd known case confirmed Tuesday as well. The patient is a 45-year-old male and is not connected to any cases.
According to health department data, 35 positive cases in Suwannee County have been hospitalized and there have been 17 deaths.
Lafayette County has had its first hospitalization in a COVID case, while Hamilton County, which has seven known cases, has had no hospitalizations or deaths.
There have been 189 tests conducted from Hamilton County with 182 negative results. One of the confirmed cases in Hamilton County involves a non-Florida resident.
Suwannee County, which has had positive patients at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center as well as the Good Samaritan Center and Dacier Manor at the Advent Christian Village, which has led to mass testing at all three facilities — and now Surrey Place Care Center and Rising Oaks — has had 1,199 total tests ran with 1,057 negative results. Nearly 400 tests were received in the past few days from that mass testing and has lowered the county’s positive test rate to 11.8%.
Lafayette County has had 87 total tests ran with 84 results returned negative.
Statewide, there were 36,897 positive cases as of Tuesday morning, including 6,119 hospitalizations in positive patients and 1,399 deaths involving COVID cases.
