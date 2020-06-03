BRANFORD — As she had during morning announcements throughout the year, Kinleigh Collins signed off Friday night at Branford High’s graduation.
“For the last and final time, that’s a wrap,” said Collins, the Buccaneers’ student body president.
In presenting the 85-member Class of 2020, BHS Principal Terry Huddleston added that Collins did that sign off daily, and he had one of his own that he was going to also deliver for the final time.
“If you want to have a great day, treat others as you want to be treated,” Huddleston said.
And it was a wrap for the graduates, who did have a great day as they returned to campus for baccalaureate and graduation following nine weeks of being away due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that led to distance learning and a statewide shelter-in-place order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Or, as Superintendent Ted Roush put it, “you have the most senior skip days in the history of BHS.”
That change, and all change, was addressed by Luke Ramsey, the senior class vice president. Ramsey, whom Collins said the class believes is the most likely to change the world, said he has hated change and that major shifts would knock him off his path for weeks at a time.
However, Ramsey said change has continued to arrive and he has learned that it is the greatest constant in life.
So, he challenged his classmates to accept the change and decide how they will respond to it. Noting that whatever the response is, it will be examined and either praised or criticized, whether it is to “cower behind our face masks” or “take a stand against our invisible adversary.”
“Our great question, our challenge and our duty is to define the new standard, the new rules and the new normal,” Ramsey said.
Lachelle Sikes, Branford’s salutatorian, said she has also learned from the pandemic that rocked everyone’s world. It helped bring perspective to just how fragile life can be.
“Life is short and you never know what is going to happen,” Sikes said. “So live life with no regrets and make the best of your situation.”
That is wisdom that the graduating class has had to live the past few months, which has shown valedictorian Jaylynn Smith the strength of her classmates.
“I know we are stronger than we are sometimes given credit for,” she said adding that while there are complaints that they spend too much time on their phones, that technological savvy could pay off down the road.
“I hope with the world at our fingertips, that we can be the generation that makes the world a better place.”
