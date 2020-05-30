JASPER — Ten new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were announced Saturday in Hamilton County by the Florida Department of Health, raising the county’s total to 230 known cases.
The new cases involve three 17-year-old males, a 16-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, a 36-year-old male, a 24-year-old male, a 20-year-old female, a 40-year-old male and a 24-year-old.
Hamilton Correctional Institution still has 201 cases in inmates with six staff members having tested positive as well, according to data from the Florida Department of Corrections. One test is still pending, while 1,085 tests of inmates at Hamilton CI have returned negative.
Total, there have been 2,037 tests conducted in Hamilton County with 1,806 negative results, an 11.3 positive test rate.
Suwannee County had an additional case confirmed Saturday, too, a 76-year-old male who is currently hospitalized. It is the county’s 167th known case with 39 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.
According to the health department, Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center is the lone long-term care facility with positive cases as of Friday afternoon. Suwannee Health has 52 positive residents, 33 of which have been transferred out of the facility, and one positive staff member.
In all, 119 of the county’s cases were staff and residents of long-term care facilities
There have been 2,392 people tested in Suwannee County with 2,223 negative results, a 7% positive test rate.
