JASPER — The Florida Department of Health announced 10 additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Friday morning are linked to Hamilton Correctional Institution.
The new cases raises the county’s total of known cases to 144. Of those cases, 135 are inmates at the prison.
The Florida Department of Corrections shows four staff members at HCI are also positive and that 24 tests of inmates are still pending and 862 tests of inmates came back negative.
There are 1,033 inmates positive for the virus in the state, according to FDC data, as well as 231 staff members.
Suwannee Correctional Institution has one staff member that tested positive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.