LIVE OAK — Suwannee County has reached 10 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday morning with three additional cases.
Those cases involve three females, ages 37, 24 and 39. All had close contact to an existing confirmed case.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
Nine of the 10 cases are connected according to Kerry Waldron, the county’s administrator of health. And the county’s first seven are all from Live Oak, according to the health department's COVID-19 data report released Thursday evening.
The county has had two patients hospitalized, an 80-year-old male and a 60-year-old female. Both are residents of a long-term care facility. Five of Suwannee's cases are residents or staff at a long-term care facility.
Overall, 106 people have been tested in the county with 12 more awaiting testing.
There are no confirmed cases in Hamilton County or Lafayette County. Twenty-nine people in Hamilton County have tested negative with three awaiting testing. Lafayette has had 12 negative results.
At a special called meeting of the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday morning, Waldron reiterated that not everybody needs to be tested. Rather, those with symptoms that meet the criteria following a screening have samples taken that are sent to be tested. The symptoms include fever, coughing, respiratory issues and breathing issues, Waldron said.
Waldron added that priority is given to individuals in the hospital with symptoms, healthcare facility workers with symptoms, those people with underlying medical issues that have symptoms, long-term medical care facility patients with symptoms, first responders with symptoms and people 65 and older with symptoms.
Those that are prioritized have their samples sent to the state lab for testing which returns results within 24 to 48 hours. Other samples are sent to commercial labs which can take up to a week to return results, Waldron said.
Once a patient is identified as a possible case and has a sample taken, they are instructed to begin self isolation for 14 days, Waldron said.
Statewide, there are now 9,585 confirmed cases with 1,215 people hospitalized and 163 deaths.
