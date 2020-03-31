LIVE OAK — Starting Wednesday, the Suwannee County Tax Collector’s office will be closed to the public until further notice.
The closing is due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and “for the safety and welfare of our staff and our community,” Sharon Jordan said in announcing the closure.
While the office will be closed, staff will still be available to process payments by mail, online and over the phone. Phone payments will be temporarily accepted for property taxes and tag renewals as a convenience to the community. It is for Suwannee County residents only.
Other payment options include:
For online tag renewals, visit gorenew.com.
For online tax payments visit our website at suwtax.com
A drop box in front of the Tax Collector’s Office that will be checked through out the day. For those paying any year’s taxes other than 2019, it must include certified payment, no personal checks will be accepted. Please do not leave cash in the drop box.
For people whose driver’s license is set to expire before the office re-opens, they should call the tax collector’s office for advice on what they will need.
Also, the deadline for paying 2019 taxes has been extended until April 15, 2020. As of April 16, 2020, 2019 taxes will become delinquent and subject to additional fees and interest.
For more information or to have questions answered, call the Tax Collector’s office at 386-362-2816.
