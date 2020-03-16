The spring bluegrass festival at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park was called off Sunday night.
Originally planned to run from Thursday through Sunday, festival organizers canceled the festival based upon the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and State of Florida officials in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Based upon this guidance, we feel that it is prudent to cancel the Festival,” Beth Judy said in a release about the Florida-specific recommendations of not holding events with 250 or more people as well as gatherings that bring people together from across the country. “We did not reach this conclusion lightly and while we are disappointed, we will get through this situation. We take the health, safety, and welfare of our guests and our community very seriously and we look forward to gathering again soon by the banks of the Suwannee River to share music and friendship.”
Ticketholders for the Spring Reunion will have their tickets automatically rolled over to the 2021 festival unless they fill out a form by April 1 to instead have them transferred to the Suwannee Roots Revival.
Upgraded camping or cabin reservations will also be rolled over, according to festival organizers. Other arrangements can be made by contacting the Music Park at 386-364-1683.
The Music Park will remain open.
Libraries closed as well
The Suwannee River Regional Library System announced Sunday that it was closed to the public until further notice. That includes all branches in Suwannee County — Live Oak, Branford and Dowling Park.
All online library resources remain available 24/7. Loan periods will be extended for the duration of the library closure.
Schools in the state were closed Friday on order of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Stores changing hours
Until further notice, the Live Oak Walmart will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help ensure associates can clean and stock products.
Likewise, Publix has announced all of its stores — including the location at South Oaks Square in Live Oak — will close at 8 p.m. nightly until further notice. Southeastern Grocers has announced that its Winn-Dixie stores will close at 9 p.m. nightly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.