LIVE OAK, Fla. — The Suwannee River Jam will still fill the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. But it won’t be in the next month.
The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park announced Friday afternoon that the Jam, which had been scheduled for April 29 through May 2 will now move to Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.
In the announcement of the postponement, the park said Toby Keith, Randy Houser, LOCASH, Billy Ray Cyrus, Joe Diffie, Maddie & Tae, Parmalee and David Allan Coe are all confirmed to still play at the Jam this fall.
“The Suwannee River Jam Music Festival is committed to the health and safety or our fans, patrons, employees, artists and the community,” organizers wrote in the announcement. “We have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s festival … due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 Virus.”
Tickets and/or campsites already purchased for the Jam will remain the same for the festival’s new dates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.