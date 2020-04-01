LIVE OAK, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday evening two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Suwannee County, bringing the county’s total up to six cases.
The latest cases involve an 80-year-old male and a 46-year-old female. Both are close contacts to an existing confirmed case. The 80-year-old is in the hospital as he receives treatment for the virus.
The county’s fourth case was announced Wednesday morning and was a 41-year-old female who also had close contact with a confirmed case.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
As the number of confirmed cases in the county continues to increase, Kerry Waldron, the administrator of health in the county, continues to stress social distancing and other mitigation efforts to try and reduce the spread.
“If we work together using smart mitigation practices, we can reduce COVID-19’s impact on our community,” Waldron said. “We must practice social distancing, stay home when sick, frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes and follow CDC prevention guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.”
Suwannee County has had 87 people tested total with 71 negative results. Ten people are still awaiting results.
In Hamilton County, 26 tests have been conducted for the virus with 23 negative results and three awaiting those results. One of the negative tests was in a non-Florida resident.
Lafayette County has had 11 people tested, all coming back negative.
Statewide, the confirmed case total has risen to 7,773 — 7,495 in Florida residents. The death toll has reached 101 with 990 hospital admissions due to the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.