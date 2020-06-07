LIVE OAK — The Florida Department of Health announced an additional confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County on Sunday.
The county now has 175 known cases of the virus, 170 in Florida residents.
The newest case involves a 20-year-old female.
There have been 2,644 people tested in Suwannee County, which has a 6.6% positive test rate. Health department data shows that out of 420 tests in the past two weeks, there have been 10 new cases in the county.
The county’s cases have included 40 hospitalizations and 18 deaths. Health department data shows 119 cases involve staff and residents at long-term care facilities. As of Saturday afternoon, Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center had one positive staff member and 47 cases in residents, 33 that have transferred out of the facility.
Hamilton County now has 263 confirmed cases with a 31-year-old male and a 32-year-old male announced this weekend.
Data from the health department shows that the county has had at least one new case announced every day since May 27 with a total of 54 new cases in that span.
Overall, 2,307 people have been tested from Hamilton County with a 11.4% positive test rate. Of the 263 cases, 215 are staff or inmates at correctional facilities according to the health department. The Florida Department of Corrections data shows Hamilton Correctional Institution has 204 positive inmates and six cases in staff members.
There are 10 known cases in Lafayette County with the latest case involving a 26-year-old male that was announced Saturday.
Total, Lafayette County has had 400 people tested with seven of the cases being staff or residents at long-term care facilities. In the past two weeks, 65 people have been tested from Lafayette County with just two new cases.
In the state, there have been 1,217,105 people tested as of Sunday morning according to the health department with 63,938 known cases. There have been 10,942 hospitalizations and 2,700 deaths in coronavirus cases in the state.
