LIVE OAK — Two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were announced Monday morning by the Florida Department of Health, raising the county’s total to 118 known cases.
The two newest cases are a 75-year-old male, which is connected to an existing case, and a 65-year-old female, both who have been hospitalized.
There have been 30 positive patients from the county hospitalized and 11 deaths, all residents at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center, a long-term care facility, according to health department data.
The county has had 590 tests conducted with 472 negative test results. Two samples are awaiting testing. The county’s 20% positive test rate is tied with Jefferson County for the highest in the state. As a whole, the state has a 9% positive test rate.
Hamilton County has had six confirmed cases with an additional 134 tests returned negative. There are three samples awaiting testing from Hamilton.
In Lafayette County, there is one known case and there have been 69 negative tests.
Statewide, the health department shows 32,138 confirmed cases as of Monday morning with 5,010 hospitalizations and 1,088 deaths in positive patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.